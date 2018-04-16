Sections Menu

Apr 16, 2018

Closing Ceremony damage control … The Oz’s amazing readership … Daily Fail …

The Commonwealth Games organisers are in damage control after their host broadcaster NEP failed to show footage of any athletes parading into last night's Closing Ceremony.

Closing ceremony damage control. Seven Network presenters, commentators and athletes have worked themselves into a frenzy overnight over the host broadcaster NEP’s failure to show images of athletes parading into last night’s Closing Ceremony. At the end of the ceremony, Australian rights holder Seven’s hosts Johanna Griggs and Basil Zempilas were at pains to advise viewers that the decision not to show athletes lay, not with Seven, but with NEP.

Organising committee chair Peter Beattie has this morning apologised, saying it was a mistake. NEP has also acknowledged the upset on Twitter, referring the decision to exclude the athletes from the live broadcast back to the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation.

  1. The Curmudgeon

    It’s now clear why Peter Beattie got the gig- world champion at apologising for stuff-ups.

