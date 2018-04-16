Closing ceremony damage control. Seven Network presenters, commentators and athletes have worked themselves into a frenzy overnight over the host broadcaster NEP’s failure to show images of athletes parading into last night’s Closing Ceremony. At the end of the ceremony, Australian rights holder Seven’s hosts Johanna Griggs and Basil Zempilas were at pains to advise viewers that the decision not to show athletes lay, not with Seven, but with NEP.

Organising committee chair Peter Beattie has this morning apologised, saying it was a mistake. NEP has also acknowledged the upset on Twitter, referring the decision to exclude the athletes from the live broadcast back to the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation.