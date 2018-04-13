Sections Menu

Apr 13, 2018

What we talk about when we talk about China

On Australian approach Venise Alstergren writes: Re.

On Australian approach

Venise Alstergren writes: Re. “Businesses don’t like it, but Turnbull is dead right about China” (Thursday)

Perhaps Malcolm Turnbull-faced by even more negative polls should forfeit the job of PM and be shifted to Foreign Affairs and Julie Bishop — who assails us from the rigours of the socially aware pages of the press — could be given Rural Affairs, or be made Minister for Ageing (a job she held previously in the early 2000s). And Barnaby Joyce be given the order of the boot.

