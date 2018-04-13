The truth about the ‘Labor mole’ hiding within the Greens
The inclusion of certain names on the formal complaint against Alex Bhathal gets more curious by the day.
Apr 13, 2018
The inclusion of certain names on the formal complaint against Alex Bhathal gets more curious by the day.
Ever since the mainstream media splashed the story of an internal Greens’ complaint against Batman candidate Alex Bhathal (a month after Crikey broke the story), rumours have been running wild of a Labor “mole” within the Greens in the Darebin branch.
The story doesn’t check out, per se, and appears to have been a ghost meme from that time, long ago, when former Batman member David Feeney was seen as a wily factional operator rather than a hopeless booby who almost lost Labor the inner city.
4 thoughts on “The truth about the ‘Labor mole’ hiding within the Greens”
Yep always work within the system to bring it down
well I agree, expel them immediately. Maybe the problem is the Greens have this idiotic holier than thou opinion of themselves as a political party, perhaps best described as “Greens Exceptionalism”. This dynamic is most hilariously highlighted by declarations from Greens supporters that “there are no factions in the Australian Greens”. PFFFFFTTTTT. STFU losers, Greens are a another political party like any other, factions emerge in all political groupings. Drop this crap and you can move on, expel these idiots and get back to the mission of pushing for ecological third-way politics under RDN, or whatever it is the Greens are trying to do these days.
Trying hard to remain interested in this sort of inner-sanctum gossip inside political parties and failing hard.
Way too much made of very little and it was always clear the ALP were behind this gossip, and the racist AGE and HUn were only too happy to oblige – the MSM in Australia hate the Greens because they hold up a mirror to their lazy racist ignorant rantings.