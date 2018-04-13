How journalist shield laws vary across Australia
When does a journalist actually have to reveal their sources? Here's a guide to the current laws around Australia.
Apr 13, 2018
The new South Australian government has drafted whistleblower shield laws — an election promise — that will leave Queensland and the Northern Territory as the only territories without local laws to protect journalists and their sources.
Shield laws give protections to journalists if called before a court to keep the identity of their sources secret. The protection journalists have varies between states, and before there were any shield laws in place, three Australian journalists had gone to jail for refusing to reveal their sources.