Apr 13, 2018

Craig McLachlan honoured … SBS’ new content boss … Chris Kenny’s return …

The SBS has announced John Sintras as its new head of audience development and content. And other media tidbits of the day.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

SBS’ new content boss announced. SBS has announced its new head of audience development and content, and he doesn’t have a background in programming. John Sintras has been working as a media executive for more than 30 years, SBS managing director Michael Ebeid said in a (management-speak laden) statement: “John is a seasoned and respected Australian media leader with a strong track record of inspiring teams to make a purposeful difference.” An SBS spokeswoman said in response to Crikey’s question on Sintras’ programming credentials: “John has been evaluating quality content and TV from an audience perspective for more than 30 years. As was the case previously with the role, he will work closely with the Directors of both TV and Online and Radio content, who continue to be responsible for the production, acquisitions and scheduling in their respective areas.”

Sintras replaces Helen Kellie, who passed away last year.

