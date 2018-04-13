Sections Menu

Apr 13, 2018

Queue-jumping South Africans should wait their turn

Efforts by Western Australian Liberals to flood Australia with white South African "refugees" would undo the Coalition's good work of taking back control of our humanitarian visa program.

Bernard Keane — Politics editor

Bernard Keane

Politics editor

The left may not like it, but one of the Coalition’s great success stories since 2013 is that it stopped the boats, bringing to an end a period in which Labor — helped by politically motivated obstructionism from the Coalition and the Greens — had allowed Australia’s humanitarian program to run off the rails.

Part of the credit belongs to Kevin Rudd, who adopted a hardline “no resettlement in Australia for maritime arrivals” policy in his second stint as prime minister. But the bulk of the credit goes to Scott Morrison, whose boat turnback policy was — whatever legitimate criticisms might be made of the secrecy in which it was shrouded — highly successful in stopping boats coming to Australia and, therefore, people dying on the way. Critics insist that, somehow, this merely displaced maritime deaths to elsewhere in the region, but evidence for that is minimal.

