Not all of Turnbull’s problems of his own making

So Malcolm Turnbull had another bad week. Not particularly bad by his standards. Just normal bad. Where things go wrong, and the apparently determined efforts of people within the government to make sure that they literally could not go any wronger — even though maximum wrongness had been achieved — didn’t quite come to fruition.

The 30th Newspoll arrived, with a flurry of thinkpieces about why Turnbull was so terrible and the usual limelight deprivation antics of the Three As (one saving grace — we never have to be exposed to the image of Eric Abetz in lycra, and for that a grateful nation thanks him). But then things went awry.