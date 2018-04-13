The timing couldn’t not have been more exquisite as Bill Morrow, the chief executive of Malcolm Turnbull and Ziggy Switkowski’s shambling joke of a national broadband network, was grilled about the fast-emerging 5G mobile broadband technology at a Senate hearing on April 10.

Morrow’s appearance when he admitted the company was trialing super-fast 5G wireless to plug gaps but did not intend to compete with established mobile companies, came less than a week after he announced he would, like a rat, abandon the sinking NBN ship. Because while providing NBN Co with an essential fix, the same technology would well consign the project to its final doom.