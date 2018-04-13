Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

Sections Menu

Apr 13, 2018

The Commonwealth Games have come out on top once again, to nobody's surprise.

Seven’s night again with the Games. The night session topped the most watched list with 1.94 million, while the evening session managed 1.90 million for an average of 1.92 million for more than four hours of primetime. The late session was watched by another 1.24 million (all figures on Seven’s main channel, plus 7TWO and 7mate), while the afternoon session managed 804,000 viewers. And that was the night.

In AFL markets, Seven’s Front Bar (408,000 nationally, 126,000 in Melbourne) went up against The AFL Footy Show on Nine with Eddie McGuire (396,000 nationally and 131,000 in Melbourne). Now let’s see what happens when we have clean air. Googlebox Australia did well for Ten with 781,000.

