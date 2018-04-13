Border Force can’t even seem to deport a man competently
A man suddenly removed from immigration detention in New South Wales has not been heard from since being put on a flight.
Apr 13, 2018
A man suddenly removed from immigration detention in New South Wales has not been heard from since being put on a flight.
6 thoughts on “Border Force can’t even seem to deport a man competently”
Sorry borderforce isn’t there to provide a travel agency. It seems the article contradicts itself, one moment it says borderforce can’t deport someone but then it says the person has gone to country (that’s deported by the way) and can’t be contacted.
The article says “efficiently” and the headline “competently”. If it took 3 years to get it done while H remained in detention both adverbs seem like understatement.
I’m guessing since H hadn’t been in his own country since the age of 10 that he was deported because he’d committed crimes here and done prison time for them.
You’ll excuse me if I find a more worthy subject for my limited capacity for sympathy.
Bye H. I hope the door hit you on the way out.
So much care, you have no idea what ”crimes” he committed and if he hasn’t lived in a dangerous nation since he was 10 then he committed the crimes on our watch so why a double punishment of deportation to possible death.
I’m guessing since H hadn’t been in his own country since the age of 10 that he was deported because he’d committed crimes here and done prison time for them.
You’ll excuse me if I find a more worthy subject for my limited capacity for sympathy.
Bye H. I hope the door hit you on the way out.
I can only say to Rebekah, “H” and all the other poor bastards still awaiting and suffering . . . . my tears flow.