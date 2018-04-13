Sections Menu

Apr 13, 2018

Border Force can’t even seem to deport a man competently

A man suddenly removed from immigration detention in New South Wales has not been heard from since being put on a flight.

Rebekah Holt

Freelance journalist

Border Force

Last week I lost a friend. Well, actually Border Force and Home Affairs have lost him.

I knew the extravagantly funded department of Home Affairs was incapable of detaining people humanely in Australia but it turns out they can’t even deport someone efficiently either.

6 comments

Leave a comment

6 thoughts on “Border Force can’t even seem to deport a man competently

  1. ken chapman

    Sorry borderforce isn’t there to provide a travel agency. It seems the article contradicts itself, one moment it says borderforce can’t deport someone but then it says the person has gone to country (that’s deported by the way) and can’t be contacted.

    1. Robert Smith

      The article says “efficiently” and the headline “competently”. If it took 3 years to get it done while H remained in detention both adverbs seem like understatement.

  2. Bobby

    I’m guessing since H hadn’t been in his own country since the age of 10 that he was deported because he’d committed crimes here and done prison time for them.
    You’ll excuse me if I find a more worthy subject for my limited capacity for sympathy.
    Bye H. I hope the door hit you on the way out.

    1. [email protected]

      So much care, you have no idea what ”crimes” he committed and if he hasn’t lived in a dangerous nation since he was 10 then he committed the crimes on our watch so why a double punishment of deportation to possible death.

  4. graybul

    I can only say to Rebekah, “H” and all the other poor bastards still awaiting and suffering . . . . my tears flow.

