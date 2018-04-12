Sections Menu

Apr 12, 2018

Tasting Australia (and Australia itself) has a ‘great male chef’ problem

Adelaide's much venerated Tasting Australia will open with a disproportionately small number of women chefs celebrated. Is this a symptom of a biased industry, or is the festival culpable in sustaining the sausage party?

Jane Howard

Freelance arts writer

This Friday sees Adelaide’s Tasting Australia festival opening. The culinary centerpiece of Events SA’s annual program since 1997, the festival plays host to a local and international program with a breadth of food styles and cultural influences. But while the food may be diverse, the festivals choice of culinary “stars” exhibits a significant gender bias. The Australia that crowds will be invited to taste is decidedly male in flavour.

2018 sees a three-man creative team and three male “ambassadors”, with the award winning Cheong Liew as patron across both. They are joined by 37 individual and collective stars. Of these, 27 are individual men, and just three individual women. The remainder is made up one pair of brothers, one pair of sisters, two husband-and-wife teams, and three families.

