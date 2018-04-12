Why did the US give the Saudi Crown Prince a rock star tour?
Mohammed bin Salman seems to be engaging in a sectarian soft war, and the media are following along like puppy dogs.
Apr 12, 2018
In the midst of the heady 2016 US presidential campaign, candidate Trump sat down to a video interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, who asked the future president about the state of the West’s relationship with “Islam”.
“I think Islam hates us,” the former reality TV star replied gravely. It was a statement that could have been ripped straight out of the pages of Samuel Huntington’s Clash of Civilisations — a still wildly if inexplicably popular book from the mid-‘90s in which the late Harvard professor predicted that the decline of communism would see global conflicts triggered by cultural, rather than ideological, difference.