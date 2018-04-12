Syria would test any president. It is far, far beyond the abilities of Trump.

Donald Trump is finding that the Middle East is coming apart in his hands. The Trump cheer squad is so quiet about this, there is almost anti-noise. In the past two months, the US’ NATO allies Turkey have invaded northern Syria to crush the independent Kurdish city of Afrin, a centre of activity by the Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG).

The Turks say the YPG are just the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), fomenting terror inside Turkey. The YPG say they’re independent, and the Turks not only want to make Kurdish independence impossible, but also crush the self-managing “canton” system the Kurds have established. This includes their revolution in gender equality, which has women as 50% of the YPG’s forces, its commanders, and has dual mayors — male and female — for Kurdish towns, on both sides of the border.