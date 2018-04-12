Syria would test any president. It is far, far beyond the abilities of Trump.
As Trump contends with forever-mounting pressure at home, his already feeble hold on the Middle East continues to slacken.
Donald Trump is finding that the Middle East is coming apart in his hands. The Trump cheer squad is so quiet about this, there is almost anti-noise. In the past two months, the US’ NATO allies Turkey have invaded northern Syria to crush the independent Kurdish city of Afrin, a centre of activity by the Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG).
The Turks say the YPG are just the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), fomenting terror inside Turkey. The YPG say they’re independent, and the Turks not only want to make Kurdish independence impossible, but also crush the self-managing “canton” system the Kurds have established. This includes their revolution in gender equality, which has women as 50% of the YPG’s forces, its commanders, and has dual mayors — male and female — for Kurdish towns, on both sides of the border.
Let’s not pretend this situation has anything to do with gassed civilians or rebels (presumably you mean Islamists but failed to mention this).
This always was about regime change and geopolitical manoeuvring.
The gassing story is merely a pretext.
Thanks for a frightening and informative piece Guy.
It’s a huge irony that the Kurds among all these warmongering, male dominated groups have some semblance of gender equality and all are trying to destroy them and their independence.
It is the Turks that worry me the most, or more specifically Erdogan, who looks every inch a monstrous dictator who will gladly sacrifice his fellow citizens to maintain power, at any cost.
Syria’s Assad is a monster, but predictable at least. He will always be so.
The Kurds, well I don’t know any personally, but they seem like the good guys in all this, and far and away the most formidable of boots on the ground army. Turkey will do anything to avoid them getting any land, power, autonomy.
And Russia, and Trump, and the opportunist Iranians and Israel. What could go wrong.
Time to build that bunker.
Seriously, why does a mired American nation continue to embrace an interventionist, line-umpire role in the Middle Eastern cauldron? The days of great Empires seeking wealth, power and status via subjugation of hapless smaller nations now well past use-by-dates. The Globe has revolved many, many times. Why not leave to mid tier Russia/Turkey/Iran/Israel; the quagmire of the Middle East to splash around in? If one or another truly believes there is still glory in the inevitable entrapment; so be it.
American focus surely, must be to negotiate an acceptable, balanced relationship with China. China will continue to pursue, reclaim an historical heritage. The American challenge is to transition. Renew, repair the severely frayed social fabric that if left untended will surely destroy both past, present and future claims to world leadership. China as a competitive ally is infinitely more productive than foe. The American hegemonic powerhouse is no longer sustainable.
The world knows this. China believes this. The world’s peoples await evidence that America accepts transition. American military dominance is a reality. Use of force to deny change or renewal, unacceptable.
The NY Times published an unconfirmed quote by Trump back in 2016. During a private briefing on the US nuclear arsenal he inquired – three times – “If we have them, why can’t we use them?”
Trump sees a nuclear warhead as ‘checkmate’ in global politics – after all, it brought WWII to an abrupt end. But what further hell may have occurred had Japan also had nuclear weapons. Unlike in 1945, the USA no longer holds all the cards, to date their reputation as a successful military superpower is vested in the destruction of Hiroshima & Nagasaki. A reputation which is overblown as the USA has been a dud force in every war waged since, a long string of embarrassing and expensive losses. Trump foolishly & naively imagines his next book will be ‘The Art of the Win’.