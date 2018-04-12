No, the wages drought isn’t ‘over’. In fact, things have gotten worse.

Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia, Philip Lowe.

While Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe was verballed somewhat by The Australian on wages, the fact that anyone is talking about progress on wages growth reveals how extraordinarily out of touch they are with ordinary workers.

The narrative from both the government and the Reserve Bank, reflecting neoliberal orthodoxy, is that wages growth will return as strong jobs growth tightens the labour market. They’ve persistently rejected the notion that repeated and decades long industrial relations “reform” to reduce the bargaining power of workers and unions, and growing market concentration and the power that has delivered corporations at the expense of workers and consumers, has permanently undermined wages growth. It’s therefore crucial that the long period of wage stagnation endured by workers be declared over as soon as possible.