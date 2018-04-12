Sections Menu

Apr 12, 2018

No, the wages drought isn’t ‘over’. In fact, things have gotten worse.

Contrary to the impression given by the head of the Reserve Bank, there's little positive in recent wages growth data -- and what little there is is hardly cause for celebration.

Glenn Dyer and Bernard Keane

Crikey business and media commentator / Politics editor

Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia, Philip Lowe.

While Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe was verballed somewhat by The Australian on wages, the fact that anyone is talking about progress on wages growth reveals how extraordinarily out of touch they are with ordinary workers.

The narrative from both the government and the Reserve Bank, reflecting neoliberal orthodoxy, is that wages growth will return as strong jobs growth tightens the labour market. They’ve persistently rejected the notion that repeated and decades long industrial relations “reform” to reduce the bargaining power of workers and unions, and growing market concentration and the power that has delivered corporations at the expense of workers and consumers, has permanently undermined wages growth. It’s therefore crucial that the long period of wage stagnation endured by workers be declared over as soon as possible.

