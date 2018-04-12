Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

Sections Menu

Apr 12, 2018

With the Commonwealth Games taking the lion's share for Seven, other channels are once again fighting for scraps

Glenn Dyer — <em>Crikey</em> business and media commentator

Seven’s night, again with the night session averaging 2.15 million on Seven’s main channel, 7TWO and 7mate, with the evening session averaging 2.02 million. Seven again lead from breakfast to late at night. End of story. The ABC’s Hard Quiz (834,000) and Shaun Micallef’s Mad As Hell did well with 794,000 nationally, while Bachelor In Paradise on Ten averaged 955,000 national viewers. Nine is running dead.

In regional markets the night session of the Games was tops with 568,000 people, then the Evening session with 548,000; with Seven News 3rd with 491,000, then Seven News/Today Tonight with 429,000 and A Current Affair was fifth with 346,000.

