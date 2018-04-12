Exclusive watch … Jim Middleton leaves Sky for senator’s office … Russian journos sneak into hospital …
Some sibling rivalry erupted between News Corp stablemates over an "exclusive" story, and other media tidbits of the day.
Apr 12, 2018
Exclusive watch. There was a bit of News Corp Adelaide competition playing out on Twitter yesterday in claiming credit for breaking a yarn about a costs blowout on the new Royal Adelaide Hospital. At 4.33pm, The Advertiser’s official Twitter account tweeted its “EXCLUSIVE”:
Just four minutes later, The Australian’s Adelaide bureau chief Michael Owen also tweeted an “exclusive” — with the same news.