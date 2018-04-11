Sections Menu

Comments, corrections, clarifications & cock-ups

Apr 11, 2018

Will the Department of Agriculture now turn on David Littleproud?

Crikey readers on the live export scandal.

Crikey — Popular online news service.

Crikey

Popular online news service.

Share

On live animal exports

Susan Winstanley writes: Re. “Shocked government’s desperate measures to save live exports” (Tuesday)

Yes, an extraordinary outburst from a rookie minister. Ministers who blame their own departments can expect blowback from under resourced public servants — in this case long ignored and underfunded by Barnaby Joyce, who was personally responsible for the wanton destruction of an essential regulator like APVMA. Now they are on the defensive after this pathetic blame shifting, some interesting leaks from inside the department might be expected. The press should stay alert for the phone to ring.

Free Trial

Proudly annoying those in power since 2000.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

Popular in Comments, corrections, clarifications & cock-ups

You may also like

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close