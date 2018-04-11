Will the Department of Agriculture now turn on David Littleproud?

On live animal exports

Re. “Shocked government’s desperate measures to save live exports” (Tuesday)

Yes, an extraordinary outburst from a rookie minister. Ministers who blame their own departments can expect blowback from under resourced public servants — in this case long ignored and underfunded by Barnaby Joyce, who was personally responsible for the wanton destruction of an essential regulator like APVMA. Now they are on the defensive after this pathetic blame shifting, some interesting leaks from inside the department might be expected. The press should stay alert for the phone to ring.