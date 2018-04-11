Sections Menu

Tasmania

Apr 11, 2018

Old Tassie is at war with the new in a fight for this cycle trail

Tasmania's North East Rail Trail, which some are lobbying to become a heritage rail network, has become a battleground of vested interests and outdated ideals.

Guy Rundle — Correspondent-at-large

Guy Rundle

Correspondent-at-large

There are three mountain bikes leaning against the terrace of the Corner Café — speciality brownies with beetroot, local grown — in the main street of Scottsdale, in north-east Tassie, rolling dairyland. At my table, Glenn Moore, a tall man with an expression permanently between bemusement and bewilderment, looks out across the country beyond the town.

“It seemed simple enough to me. It’s just a bike trail isn’t it?”

3 thoughts on “Old Tassie is at war with the new in a fight for this cycle trail

  1. susan winstanley

    great little story, well told

  2. Dog's Breakfast

    Yeah, old and new, and old is dying and economically bereft, new has attractions and tourists and money and increased real estate values, and people.

    Going there in May, my first trip and partner’s and friends’ multiple visits, principally to visit MONA, and to see local attractions, paying exorbitant rental costs (it had better be 5 star!) and a hire car, plus meals. It’s work out to a fair whack of money in the local economy, and I wouldn’t be going if MONA wasn’t there, and certainly not to visit a casimo or a pub full of pokies. Get your act together Tassie.

  3. zut alors

    Rapists! One of this age’s finest intellects claims they’re invading the USA, too. From Mexico, apparently.

