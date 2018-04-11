There are three mountain bikes leaning against the terrace of the Corner Café — speciality brownies with beetroot, local grown — in the main street of Scottsdale, in north-east Tassie, rolling dairyland. At my table, Glenn Moore, a tall man with an expression permanently between bemusement and bewilderment, looks out across the country beyond the town.

“It seemed simple enough to me. It’s just a bike trail isn’t it?”