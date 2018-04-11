Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was hauled in front of the principal Congress overnight for the first of two hearings regarding the company’s protection of users’ data. Though the inquisition has been kicked off by the data harvesting of Cambridge Analytica and its associated connections to the US 2016 presidential election, the hearing covered a number of topics related to the company at large.

Zuckerberg was met with hours of criticism and tough questions from lawmakers, many of which hinted at serious implications for the broader market. “This should be a wake-up call for the tech community,” said Senator John Thune.