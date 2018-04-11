Just what does it take to end a US presidency?
People who think every new Trump scandal will be the one to end him may be in for some bad news.
It’s become a common refrain: the shambolic US administration of Donald Trump encounters, in an average week, a scandal that would end a normal presidency.
Early this month, The Washington Post described “the misconduct revealed during just one day this week” as “worse than what presidents normally experience during an entire term”. Meanwhile, the ABC wondered early last year, “how many controversies can Trump survive?”(correctly concluding it would be quite a few).
4 thoughts on “Just what does it take to end a US presidency?”
Really Charlie? Trump is only into the second year of his presidency…and you’re comparing his record after 18 months to “mishaps” which occured over the course of two-term presidencies, i.e. an 8 year span. You’re seriously suggesting it’s just business as usual in the Whitehouse. Sorry, but I expect more intelligent journalism from Crikey than this.
Remember, there is no defined impeachable offence which leads to impeachment. As was said during the Nixon era, “an impeachable offence is what Congress decides an impeachable offence is.” The more pro-Trump Congress is, the less likely is impeachment.
The yanks have form using more extreme methods to remove someone from office.
The Drumpfster’s body language when expectorating – in a security meeting to blow the shit out of Syria – about the authorities “breaking in” to his lawyer’s premises was a joy to behold/
Twice at least he crossed his arms over his torso in defence which anyone who’s read Pearse knows mean “lying through your teeth”.
Given that he has now proclaimed himself the SunKing – “L’etat c’est moi” – and deemed ”this is an attack on our country” can the FBI expect an air strike?