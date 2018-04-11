Sections Menu

Crikey Worm

Apr 11, 2018

Crikey Worm: trade war reprieve as Xi extends peace offer

Good morning, early birds. China's President is the first to extend an olive branch in the China-US trade war. Plus, record breaking temperatures sweep the nation. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.

Chris Woods — Freelance journalist

Chris Woods

Freelance journalist

xi jinping

XI TAKES THE HIGH ROAD

Chinese President Xi Jinping has moved to neutralise a growing China-US trade war by pledging to allow foreign companies greater access to his country’s financial and manufacturing markets, signalling lower tariffs on cars, and openly advocating for globalisation.

The Australian ($) reports that US President Donald Trump has welcomed Xi’s intention to create a new wave of “openness” following the trade dispute, kicked off by Trump’s economically disastrous tariff measures. In more local diplomatic news, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has expressed “great concern” over China’s reported interest in building a military base in Vanuatu, a proposition Fairfax papers are currently investigating from the island nation itself.

