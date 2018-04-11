Crikey Worm: trade war reprieve as Xi extends peace offer

XI TAKES THE HIGH ROAD

Chinese President Xi Jinping has moved to neutralise a growing China-US trade war by pledging to allow foreign companies greater access to his country’s financial and manufacturing markets, signalling lower tariffs on cars, and openly advocating for globalisation.

The Australian ($) reports that US President Donald Trump has welcomed Xi’s intention to create a new wave of “openness” following the trade dispute, kicked off by Trump’s economically disastrous tariff measures. In more local diplomatic news, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has expressed “great concern” over China’s reported interest in building a military base in Vanuatu, a proposition Fairfax papers are currently investigating from the island nation itself.