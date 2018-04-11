Sections Menu

Apr 11, 2018

Good feud guide … Marie Colvin targeted by Syrian government … Fox offices raided …

Conservatives have found a new reason to yell at Yassmin Abdel-Magied. Plus, other media stories from the day.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Good feud guide. It took barely a few hours for conservatives’ favourite punching bag Yassmin Abdel-Magied’s new ABC program to raise the ire of The Australian, Andrew Bolt on his blog and senators Eric Abetz and Cory Bernardi. The program Hijabistas, to be aired on the ABC’s streaming platform iView, is about Australia’s hijabi fashion scene.

Magied shared a promo for the show on her Twitter account yesterday morning, and by the evening, The Oz was on the case, as was Andrew Bolt, and Abetz was ready to quiz the ABC’s managing director Michelle Guthrie about the show at Senate Estimates this morning. 

Topics

