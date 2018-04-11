Sections Menu

Media

Apr 11, 2018

Media Adviser: a guide to dealing with the newsroom arsehole

When you have a star on staff who's bringing in money but making life miserable for everyone else, it's important to remember stars for what they are: huge balls of burning gas.

Rebekah Holt

Freelance journalist

Share

Media Adviser is an advice column from journalist and psychotherapist Rebekah Holt that offers insight on recurring media dramas and their related ethical dilemmas.

Q: My star reporter is out of control — booze, drugs, rude, crass — but he delivers the best scoops in the country. Since hiring him eight months ago our new website traffic has exploded and the ad people love me (and him). But I fear most of my female staff will walk out soon if I don’t lock him a room and sack him. How do I control him? — Agitated Editor

Free Trial

Proudly annoying those in power since 2000.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

Popular in Media

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close