Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

Another dominant morning, day, afternoon, evening and night for Seven and the Commonwealth games. The night session averaged 2.26 million on Seven, 7TWO and 7mate, with the main channel audience alone averaging 2.11 million. The evening session averaged 2.16 million in total on Seven, 7TWO and 7mate with the main channel audience 1.85 million. The main channel audience averaged 2.01 million across the four or more hours of broadcast last night, while there was a further 877,000 for the late component on the main channel as well.

Ten is hanging in nicely given the strength of the opposition on Seven, thanks to the Bachelor in Paradise with 874,000. The show does not depict paradise — far from it, it is a living hell for everyone. But it is not sport, and it is not the contrived prequel antics of Young Sheldon on Nine (1.04 million).