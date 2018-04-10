Why having star journalists is risky for the ABC
Unlike most networks, the ABC has to be cautious when a star journalist emerges among its ranks. Unsurprisingly, it's all about playing politics.
Apr 10, 2018
All TV networks and news outlets have their own star journalists — reporters who are more than just reporters, who are promoted by their employers as evidence of its hard news credentials. Think Laurie Oakes, Jana Wendt, Sarah Ferguson, Hugh Riminton, Kate McClymont, Chris Uhlmann.
When the commercial networks and news outlets have their star journalists go rogue or cause a stir, there might be a bit of a PR mess (see: Karl Stefanovic). There might be ratings to deal with, there are advertisers and shareholders to consider, not to mention regulators.
ABC’s Antony Green is in a unique position as he deals in facts based solely on numbers. These numbers are officially reported by the AEC, after the declaration of the poll they cannot be challenged.
Hence there can be no allegations or criticism that Green is distorting facts or using them selectively. Doubtless he’s the envy of his colleagues.