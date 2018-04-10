Sections Menu

Media

Apr 10, 2018

Why having star journalists is risky for the ABC

Unlike most networks, the ABC has to be cautious when a star journalist emerges among its ranks. Unsurprisingly, it's all about playing politics.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Share

All TV networks and news outlets have their own star journalists — reporters who are more than just reporters, who are promoted by their employers as evidence of its hard news credentials. Think Laurie Oakes, Jana Wendt, Sarah Ferguson, Hugh Riminton, Kate McClymont, Chris Uhlmann.

When the commercial networks and news outlets have their star journalists go rogue or cause a stir, there might be a bit of a PR mess (see: Karl Stefanovic). There might be ratings to deal with, there are advertisers and shareholders to consider, not to mention regulators.

Free Trial

Proudly annoying those in power since 2000.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

Popular in Media

You may also like

Topics

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “Why having star journalists is risky for the ABC

  1. zut alors

    ABC’s Antony Green is in a unique position as he deals in facts based solely on numbers. These numbers are officially reported by the AEC, after the declaration of the poll they cannot be challenged.

    Hence there can be no allegations or criticism that Green is distorting facts or using them selectively. Doubtless he’s the envy of his colleagues.

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close