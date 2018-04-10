Sections Menu

US Republicans preside over mammoth budget blowout

Donald Trump and the Republicans have engineered a return to the trillion-dollar deficits last seen during the Great Recession that followed the GFC. And things could be even worse.

Glenn Dyer and Bernard Keane

Crikey business and media commentator / Politics editor

Some of us are old enough to remember a time when the Republicans claimed to be the fiscal disciplinarians of US politics. It hasn’t been true since World War II, but it’s become an accepted staple of political myth-making. However, Donald Trump and the current GOP might finally kill the lie off for good. 

According to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), the US will return to trillion-dollar annual budget deficits from 2020 onwards as the tax cuts pushed by Trump and Republicans, and higher public spending, strain America’s finances. The deficit will be US$804 billion for the current financial year, which ends on September 30, a big rise from the US665 billion deficit for fiscal 2017 and US$242 billion more than the CBO projected last (northern) summer. The increase is due, the CBO says, to the Republicans’ tax cuts. And they don’t buy the Laffer Curve nonsense peddled in the US and here by tax cut advocates, that company tax cuts will be so stimulatory that they’ll produce a net tax revenue increase.

1 comments

One thought on “US Republicans preside over mammoth budget blowout

  1. Dog's Breakfast

    “…it’s become an accepted staple of political myth-making.”

    Same as here, where the LNP are apparently considered to be better economic managers. The LNP’s only claim to better economic management has been to be around when things outside their control worked in their favour, and to not being around when things outside their control went to hell.

