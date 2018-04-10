On the paradox of American power, and Trump’s next move
Syria and the state of the US' economy represent two key challenges for Trump in the short term. If only the president had any power to address such things ...
The Trump cheer squad in Australia has gone very quiet … that’s a phrase I’ll be setting up a shortcut for. A few weeks ago, the Republicans were hammered in a special House election in Pennsylvania’s 18th, a district Trump won by 20 points. Now the Congressional Budget Office has announced that the US budget deficit will hit one trillion dollars annually before the end of Trump’s term. No huge disaster per se, but it is terrible PR for a party that ran on notions of US economic collapse from public debt.
Trump’s second challenge is in foreign affairs. The chemical attack on Douma in Syria has come with a strong whiff of Groundhog Day — along with the gas. The attack is atrocious, but so too are conventional attacks. Focusing on gas attacks is an excuse to flash US power. With Dubya-era hawk John Bolton returned as national security adviser, the last vestiges of non-intervention and isolationism have left the building.
Yet the attack has simply revealed, once again, the limits of that power — and the inability of any president, least of all Trump, to do much about it. President Barack Obama famously suffered a blow to his image when he announced that use of chemical weapons by Assad would constitute a “red line” — and did nothing when the line was crossed with the attack on rebel-held parts of Damascus in August 2013.
But this was both part of, and greater impetus for, Obama’s rethinking of US foreign policy initiatives — that, with the rise of China, the increasing flow of North American oil, and the decreasing dependency on it in future decades, the US could pivot away from the “Middle East” (actually central-west Eurasia), and towards east Asia and China.
Trump ruled off on that approach with the missile strike on Assad-controlled Shayrat in April 2017. That was the old-skool firepower that quite a large number of the US populace like, secretly or otherwise, and its publicity intent was clear. America is back, baby. Except, of course, it wasn’t and isn’t.
What can the US possibly do? Another standard big mass missile strike will attract memories of the previous one. Missile strikes, bombing runs on the government quarter of Damascus, with civilian deaths, Russian deaths, Western deaths? On-the-ground operations?
The paradox of American power becomes visible: anything that has the appearance of real power, actually lessens the actuality of it. US power in a multi-polar world is a called bluff. What if they were to go real big? They’ve used the MOAB conventional bomb before, as yet another display of powerless power. The right-wing squawkbox is full of fantasy suggestions for escalation, such as “taking out the Syrian air force now!”.
In theory, the next stage would be the use of a tactical nuclear weapon: the small, boutique bunker-busters developed in the 1990s. The world’s horror and abhorrence, the contradiction of replying to a WMD attack with a WMD — in effect re-affirming US unilateral power — all that would play to the right, to the base, to large sections of the American public. It would bring some countries to heel — and unite large sections of the world ever more tightly against the US. That would not necessarily be unwanted by a Bolton-driven White House, as it would dispel the last vestiges of public multi-lateralism inherited from the Obama era.
Hopefully, the US will not be tempted that far (though of course, tactical nuclear weapons will eventually be used in the decades to come; that is a virtual certainty). But whatever it does will leave it less powerful than before.
But still the question remains. What happens after? There is nothing short of full invasion that would “settle” the Syrian matter, and that is out of the question. Anything less leaves the US both looking and actually being weaker than before. The only action which preserves both the mystique and actuality of US power – as Obama well understood — is to do nothing at all. Doing nothing plays to Trump’s strengths. If only he were the one in charge …
6 thoughts on “On the paradox of American power, and Trump’s next move”
Things have reached a sorry pass when even worldly wise commentators such as Guy repeat the long discredited BS about the Syrian government using gas attacks/chemical warfare on its own citizens. For God’s sake, don’t you keep abreast of the real world. Read the analyses by highly regarded US expert Ted Postol. He used to be widely quoted in the msm until he called BS on the alleged gas attacks in Syria.
It is precisely this dangerously naive and ill-informed commentary that is going to have Australia involved in a serious shooting war between the US and Russia. Listening to that airhead Julie Bishop on ABC makes one despair.
Foreign affairs commentary is the great glaring hole in Crikey’s repertoire. If you are going to venture into that area at all, please let it be from someone who has not swallowed whole the latest propaganda from London and Washington.
And just to add another point of interest, it has been reported, though the validity of those reports have not been confirmed, that the entire Russian military have been placed on high alert. We may be going to war to keep the Palestinians under control, to gift the water resources of Southern Lebanon to the Israelis and to stop the rise of Iran. Ultimately of course to protect the American Empire from its inevitable dissolution.
I’ll give you even money against anyone using a tactical nuke in the next 30 years. How much do you want to have on?
I really do have to have that meeting with the financial advisers at the superannuation firm to get all my money out, perhaps into gold or cash or whatever they flee to when the shite really hits the fan.
US foreign power is increasingly being seen as a dud. China is contemplating building a military base in the Coral Sea and who’s going to stop them? Certainly not the the US? All America has left is blowhard threats and warships briefly transiting contested islands which are all easily ignored.
The next 25 years are going to be interesting, if we survive them.
It is all very well to begin at the beginning but, in the case of Syria, just where was the “beginning”? Was it with the French mandate (post WWI) or when Bashar al-Assad old man declared a State of Emergency in 1963. As an aide the country has been in a state of “official’ emergency ever since.
When Bashar al-Assad assumed control (there was nothing like an election) it is fair to say that the populars conducted themselves as previously (for quite some time) – by way of momentum as it were – even as rules and conduct became relaxed. Now, we have the current situation. The yanks played off each “rebel” group (via misinformation and false
intelligence) until the various rebel groups began attacking one-another. THEN, as per the intention, the “government” recovered the upper hand.
Kissinger, circa 2012, pointed out that the ensuing game was not going to be a game for school boys (or words to that effect). In particular he advised Obama to be VERY clear on any PARTICULAR policy if Obama intended to wade-in to the affair. To wade-in will-nilly would be disastrous.
Well what do we have? Another ménage à trois (al-Assad, Putin and Trump) in the making – abetted with some arms- length argument about ISIS.
“But still the question remains. What happens after? There is nothing short of full invasion that would “settle” the Syrian matter, and that is out of the question.”
I, for one, are by no means sure sure! On the one hand Obama mused : “do we really need the region” and Trump’s view is “god-damn it – its ours – ‘they’ are just the tenants”.
“Anything less leaves the US both looking and actually being weaker than before.”
Actually no. There is a Chinese adage : “to teach the monkey one needs, on occasion, to kill the chicken”. Such an event would also have an effect on other would-be reformists in the region – which Donald would appreciate.
“Doing nothing plays to Trump’s strengths.”
On the contrary : doing “something” (rash) may prove to be an excellent exemplar for the forthcoming chat with Kim.