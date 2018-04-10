Razer: how the free market turned the pursuit of ‘truth’ into a red herring
Denied the conditions in which truth can be considered, all we are left with is bullshit.
Apr 10, 2018
Denied the conditions in which truth can be considered, all we are left with is bullshit.
The era of free-market fundamentalism has persuaded scholars and workers alike to shun an unprofitable thing like thinking. Even an apparently thinky thing like mindfulness only gains acceptance as a productivity tool. A thinky thing like philosophy? Forget it. Until that persistent human question “what is truth?” acquires market value, it will not again be truly asked. Anyhow. Who has time, and why bother? The “thinking” liberal press has manufactured our answer for us.
Truth is “Independent. Always.” Truth, available at a reasonable cost, “is more important now than ever”. Apparently, “Democracy Dies” in the darkness of lies and, without truth, independence and truly independent journalism, “anxiety and confusion” will reign.
4 thoughts on “Razer: how the free market turned the pursuit of ‘truth’ into a red herring”
There’s a typo in the Fox News motto, it should read:
‘Most Watched, Most Trussed’
Turkeys are trussed, not trusted.
Helen, what a great topic! An interesting take on it too.
I’m convinced that voters have never had much understanding of truth beyond ‘information to be relied upon’, and that has held throughout three or so centuries of modern democracy. I believe the way most citizens know what to rely on is either through lived experience, or through some trusted authority telling them which information to rely on (or else hiding contesting information.)
Yet for most of that time, neither media nor politicians have been paragons of truth. The role of popular media as guardians of truth seems to have been a self-appointed 20th century innovation, and only ever half-hearted at that.
Yet unless dubious information is contested promptly and assiduously it’s very hard to undo the damage of ignorance and deceit. If we find out in hindsight, we’re typically distracted by other things, so a lie or a piece of glib intellectual laziness only has to work for a while to be effective. I don’t believe I’ve seen the popular media good at prompt, assiduous truth-testing, except on a handful of popular but contentious topics.
If something has changed in modern times, I think it’s that we now have multiple professions more adroit at manipulating sentiment than once they were: the lies and ignorance are no longer simply dishonesty and laziness, but increasingly effective nidges to action or inaction, as desired.
I’m sorry that I can’t comment on Jordan Peterson as I could on Richard Dawkins, whom I’ve seen you cite in the same breath. I simply haven’t had enough exposure to his thought. I won’t argue that there’s no such thing as ‘scientism’, but would point out that term has been reappropriated many times for diverse purposes ranging from the philosophical to the political and religious — to the point where any scientist one doesn’t like can be called ‘scientistic’ in the same sense that any human being who offends in any way while possessing testicles can now be ascribed ‘toxic masculinity’. It would be helpful if you defined which meaning you intended so I knew better how to interpret it.
I’m also interested in what you as a journalist believe truth is, and how you verify it. My general gist is that the communications sector treats truth as a sort of corroborated authority: eyewitnesses, primary sources or respected experts in consensus on some proposition, with only a light sweep to see if it’s consistent with other accepted information. Is that the way you see it? What do you think truth should mean, and whose responsibility is it to effect that change?
Finally I understand that you see truth abused by power (I agree that it is — often), and want a revolution to destroy the power abusing it. But what I don’t understand is how the tyranny of socialised decision-making that you favour, could ever support truth over agreeable but less honest alternatives such as populist appeasement and short term committee-careerism. Have you any thoughts on that? Examples to show how it works?
I’ve always been a fan of a sound, well-reasoned logical argument, myself. In these days of “show me the evidence”, and calls to authority, opinion or hearsay, it’s interesting to me that logical argument doesn’t even rate a mention.
Part of the problem, I suspect, is that the logical basis for many arguments, (political decisions, taxation changes) is hidden in proprietary “modelling”. “Trust us” is all we can expect.
Nor is truth even necessary these days. If Trump has taught us anything it is that truth doesn’t even matter. He didn’t even bother deny saying that he “just grabs them by the pussy” and yet he was still elected POTUS by the most openly pious and christian electorate in the world. You can now say anything at all and if it is accidentally true it is only a bit of a bonus.
Only a bit, though.