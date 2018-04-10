Razer: how the free market turned the pursuit of ‘truth’ into a red herring

The era of free-market fundamentalism has persuaded scholars and workers alike to shun an unprofitable thing like thinking. Even an apparently thinky thing like mindfulness only gains acceptance as a productivity tool. A thinky thing like philosophy? Forget it. Until that persistent human question “what is truth?” acquires market value, it will not again be truly asked. Anyhow. Who has time, and why bother? The “thinking” liberal press has manufactured our answer for us.

Truth is “Independent. Always.” Truth, available at a reasonable cost, “is more important now than ever”. Apparently, “Democracy Dies” in the darkness of lies and, without truth, independence and truly independent journalism, “anxiety and confusion” will reign.