Kevin Rudd wants you to know he is extremely cranky
Kevin Rudd may be having trouble letting go of the past, if a recent series of fiery letters and tweets is anything to go by.
Apr 10, 2018
Readers of the The Sydney Morning Herald, Australian Financial Review, and all of the internet were treated to some angry thoughts from a former prime minister this morning — and no, this time it wasn’t Abbott. Kevin Rudd has had two letters to the editor published in today’s major newspapers, and also sent a tweet for good measure.
In the SMH, Rudd takes aim at Tony Wright’s implicit assertion he was axed for inaction on climate change. Quietly slipped beneath a one-line jab about the ATO from Susan in Lithgow, Rudd’s letter lists his government’s legislative action “for the record” including the introduction of the renewable energy target, the Kyoto Protocol and Copenhagen Accord.
3 thoughts on “Kevin Rudd wants you to know he is extremely cranky”
Piss off Kevin, you are sounding like Mark Latham.
And I voted for you in 2007. I’ve still got the T-shirts.
But he did drop the ball on climate change, the defining challenge of our generation, and wouldn’t go to a double dissolution election when he would have won with spare change, and thereby set about the disaster of Abbott.
Gillard was a far more effective PM and politician, and that must grate. Worst of all, Labor might still be in government if he had the courage of his convictions. Instead, we have a dozen mostly lost years, apart from the early Rudd years and a very productive minority government that created Gonski and the NDIS.
Yes, Rudd should fall quiet. He was not sacked for losing polls but for autocratic tendencies and lack of the modesty required for timely correction of mistakes.
But he was right about many things- the apology being the best- and is absolutely right about how second rate ( Godwin Gretch) Turnbull is. Turnbull has not disappointed me as I had no expectations.