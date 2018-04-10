Kevin Rudd wants you to know he is extremely cranky

Readers of the The Sydney Morning Herald, Australian Financial Review, and all of the internet were treated to some angry thoughts from a former prime minister this morning — and no, this time it wasn’t Abbott. Kevin Rudd has had two letters to the editor published in today’s major newspapers, and also sent a tweet for good measure.

In the SMH, Rudd takes aim at Tony Wright’s implicit assertion he was axed for inaction on climate change. Quietly slipped beneath a one-line jab about the ATO from Susan in Lithgow, Rudd’s letter lists his government’s legislative action “for the record” including the introduction of the renewable energy target, the Kyoto Protocol and Copenhagen Accord.