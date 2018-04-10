Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

It was Seven’s night in the ratings — and Australia’s in the games, thanks to the three Australian competitors in the women’s 10,000 metres who waited until the final competitor had finished two laps after them and congratulated her. An average of 2.27 million people watched the evening and night sessions on Seven, 7TWO and 7mate, which is not to be sneezed at. Nine’s early AM coverage of the masters (last round) averaged 159,000 on Gem and 68,000 on Fox Sports.

A special mention for last night’s Australian Story, the best episode for ages — 533,000 nationally up against the games, and deserved treble that. The subject was former Australian Commando, Mick Bainbridge taking on the public servants and military high ups in Defence and then Veterans Affairs and winning, with the help in part of Jacqui Lambie and a local lawyer.