Comments, corrections, clarifications & cock-ups

Apr 10, 2018

A coup would rob voters of their chance to oust Turnbull themselves

Crikey readers on Malcolm Turnbull, Newspoll and live animal exports.

On Malcolm Turnbull’s Newpoll woes

Laurie Patton writes: Re. “Turnbull’s Newspoll hole not just the result of hubris, but also terrible luck” (Monday)

I’m not saying I agree, mind you, but traditional political thinking would have it that there are probably two reasons why people want Malcolm Turnbull to stay as Prime Minister. Some, because they like him. Others because they know who they want to punish and don’t want the opportunity taken away from them.

