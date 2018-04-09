How was your Newspoll 30 party? We had a Peter Dutton piñata at ours, which emitted a brown toxic sludge when hit, and we got a Scott Morrison lookalike anti-stripper, who arrives naked at your house and, to everyone’s relief, puts his clothes back on as ‘Bad To the Bone’ bangs out of a ghetto blaster.

All good fun and games until someone has an “I” out. That “I” of course may be Turnbull, but it may not be. There is no one else, and the notion that his failed leadership is to blame for the persistent 53-47/52-48 two-party preferred ratings is propaganda by the hard right, and a narrative by the meeja.