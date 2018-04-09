Turnbull isn’t the problem. Liberal Party politics are the problem.
Since 2007, a working majority of the population has been centre-left shifted, and the Coalition has repeatedly failed to grasp that fact.
Apr 9, 2018
How was your Newspoll 30 party? We had a Peter Dutton piñata at ours, which emitted a brown toxic sludge when hit, and we got a Scott Morrison lookalike anti-stripper, who arrives naked at your house and, to everyone’s relief, puts his clothes back on as ‘Bad To the Bone’ bangs out of a ghetto blaster.
All good fun and games until someone has an “I” out. That “I” of course may be Turnbull, but it may not be. There is no one else, and the notion that his failed leadership is to blame for the persistent 53-47/52-48 two-party preferred ratings is propaganda by the hard right, and a narrative by the meeja.
Agreed. Name a single Liberal cabinet minister who has the potential to follow through on a reasonable policy that would have a positive outcome for this country as a whole. Yep, zip.
Thank GR. Saying much the same thing in different words, I put it all down to the ideology that underpins everything else. The right is hampered by the policy to have no policy, that is, for government to get out of the way when everything around us points to the fact that ‘the market’ requires constant intervention.
Add to that the intellectually and actually bankrupt idea that cutting taxes solves all problems (lack of revenue, chapped lips, sore hips, other blips) and the permanent victim mentality that sees any debate about the vacuity of their policies lead to name calling – political correctness and politics of envy.
They have nothing to sell, and yet still a large sector of the public buys it.
This is what I don’t get, either, DB – after repeated failures of economic management, voters still cling to the shibboleth that conservative governments are better managers of the economy. This has been disproved repeatedly in the time series within Australia or the cross-section across countries (or the panel across time and countries!) That’s why the Coalition’s only election mantra will be the negative “We’re not Labor, who will wreck the economy” and people will nod their heads and vote for bigger debt, bigger deficits, lower wages, more protection, more boondoggles and so on. It beggars belief.
It doesn’t beggar belief. This is the story sold to voters by virtually all sections of the media. It is presented as unquestionable fact. And it lingers in the voters subconscious despite any evidence to the contrary.
Well, they have just taken full control of the Snowy Hydro, so there is that.
And whatever passes for the NBN now.
turnbull is a lacker, he lacks ethics, integrity, political morals and most of all he lacks credibility, as a merchant banker he even lacks their usual rat cunning, rat cunning is what howard has in spades, morrison is also a lacker, he lacks any economic commonsense and fiscal ability and above all, he lacks electoral honesty, these types think that all people are still as gullible as their rusted on supporter base and fail to realise the changes going on around them and will pay the price for their ignorence, most of the coalition front bench`s political careers are finished come polling day, a few of the moderates may survive but the day of the trickle down, flat earth climate deniers is over, like the dinosaurs their time has come.
“since 2007, a working majority of the population has been centre-left shifted, believing in a moderately proactive state, a notion of social “fairness”, and is sceptical of free-market and neoliberal approaches to social change.”
Guy, I’d like to believe this is true, but what I’ve seen since 2007 is a public who turned on climate change action and empathy towards refugees as soon as the economic sunshine dimmed, who turned on the Labor government’s plans to redistribute mining profits,who elected Tony Abbott, who despite Turnbull’s involvement in Abbott’s cabinet and everything else re-elected the Coalition in 2016, and who despite the complete shitshow the Abbott and Turnbull governments have been, they seem to have a hard floor of around 46% of the 2PP vote.
And from that you’re telling me the population has had a centre-left shift since 2007? Marriage equality aside, I just don’t see it.
I hope that you are right, Guy. Perhaps the world has turned? BK keeps on saying that neoliberalism has run its race. I look forward to something more concrete as evidence that it has.
Guy, I know it is unfashionable for Crikey and the media generally to discuss foreign affairs in the context of the electoral performance of the main political parties, but one wonders to what extent the public are aware of, and sickened by, our “joined at the hip” allegiance to the US and the numerous wars that has led us into. The public also know that more than one of those wars was started on the basis of blatant lies, and judging by the Skripal “nerve gas attack”and the latest alleged chemical attacks by the Assad government, nothing has changed.
Are we so lethargic about all the foreign misadventures that we do not factor them into our various polls? Perhaps when China cuts off our trade because of our ill-considered forays into the SCS policy and its hits Australians in the hip pocket nerve we might just wake up and question just what is being done in our name.
“… because of the dominance of News Corp on the right’s intellectual terrain …”
You must have a mighty electron microscope Guy to see any intellectual terrain within the right. Or at News Corp, come to that. Their problem is they spout guff – and then believe it.