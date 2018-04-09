Sections Menu

Apr 9, 2018

There is one obvious area that could attract the grey vote

Crikey readers on the hunt for the grey vote and Tony Abbott.

On the hunt for the grey vote

Mary Wood writes: Re.”Poll Bludger: Libs’ election hopes hinge on the grey vote” (Friday)

If Labor wants a go at the grey vote they could have a campaign pointing out the disaster that is aged care in this country. Like a lot of services, it has been completely privatised and the remorseless search for profit is the rule. Hence nursing homes (they were called that because the people there need proper nursing care) or aged care facilities as they are now called, have been progressively ridding themselves of actual nurses and employing carers, who have minimal training, and even with the best will in the world, which is not always the case, they are unable to provide the level of care required.

