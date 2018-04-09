Sections Menu

Apr 9, 2018

The news company that’s more News Corp than News Corp

The US local news broadcasting group, already the biggest in the country, recently made headlines for its war against fake news, and it's set to get even bigger.

Christopher Warren

Journalist and media watcher

Sinclair
Video still from Deadspin.

Watching from Australia, it’s easy to dismiss the mandatory comment read by US newsreaders of stations of the conservative Sinclair Broadcasting Group as just another bizarre chapter in the era of “fake news” wars.

It should, however, feel somewhat familiar. Our very own News Corp has employed these strategies: using local voices to push a national (or international) agenda, the treatment of other media as the enemy and market penetration built on a politically aligned brand. And having learnt from Murdoch, Sinclair is now testing just how far it can push.

