Turnbull’s Newspoll hole not just the result of hubris, but also terrible luck
It's not just self-regard that caused Malcolm Turnbull to come unstuck on this persistent Newspoll commentary. He has also been the victim of unusually stable polling results.
7 thoughts on “Turnbull’s Newspoll hole not just the result of hubris, but also terrible luck”
It’s all irrelevant. The fact remains that the Australian Public have almost universally rejected the policies of the Lib-Nat Coalition, regardless of who tries to sell those policies to us. The Monash Forum debacle will only make their polling even worse.
The only options for Turnbull are (a) go down with the ship or (b) quit as PM & try & stage another comeback once the Coalition are back in Opposition.
Frankly, the electorate has had a gutful of newspolls. They provide a subject for the media to blather on about and dissect while genuine news lacks adequate coverage.
At the risk of sounding like a politician, the only significant poll occurs on election day. In the meantime give it – and us – a rest. We grow weary.
So, is there any correspondence or causation between ‘prefered PM’ and ‘Newspoll’? If not, then the repeat of 30’losses’ is indisputable proof of a major Liberal Party/Cabinet issue and Turnbull’s ascent to the the top job can simply be represented by the metaphor of rolling a turd in a little bit of glitter.
Pedantic I know, but William, it is hard to hang from a petard as it is not something with a hook and hoist (despite the expression) but an explosive device. So, Malcolm has, if he triggered his petard, probably hit the ground by now.
1. Since Turnbull has never even got to 51-49, a further 1% random walk in that direction still wouldn’t have got him to even stevens, even if it happened to strike at exactly the right time.
2. A lot of people make the mistake of thinking when talking about polling that a good week for the government should somehow translate to a move in the polls, as if people forget the preceding year or years and change their position based on a single incident. The underlying logic of Turnbull’s 30 Newspolls idea was that voter positions had become entrenched and there was a firewall Abbott could no longer cross. That logic holds up for Turnbull as well.
3. I find it hard to credit the idea that Turnbull not getting a bit of statistical noise that causes a poll to show his position as significantly better than it truly is is “bad luck” for Turnbull, but this is the same mindset that sees Turnbull “losing” these polls and not the ALP winning them I suppose.
4. Honestly, a bouncier Newspoll is just as likely to have killed off Turnbull quicker if it produced a spike like 56-44 or 57-43.
Turnbull preferred, because the alternatives are not an option.
Is it just me or does the actual distribution look a little like someone raising their middle finger?