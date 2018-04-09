Live export cruelty a years-long horror story ignored by regulators
The company responsible for recent horrific footage of dying live export animals has been repeatedly found in breach of the what passes for industry regulation, and nothing has ever been done about it.
If you were sickened by the footage of abused and dying sheep on a live export vessel on 60 Minutes last night, rest assured that virtually nothing will be done to stop it. The company responsible has been getting away with it for years, and the department allegedly responsible for regulating it has done little.
Emanuel Exports is the company responsible for the vessel in the footage, the same vessel being held in Fremantle awaiting clearance for another live export trip. Emanuel has been responsible for the heat-related deaths of many thousands of live export sheep in 2016 and 2017. The live export trade has long known of the impact of heat stress on live export animals sent to the Middle East. In the dry words of a 2004 report:
4 thoughts on “Live export cruelty a years-long horror story ignored by regulators”
No, I wouldn’t watch 60 minutes in a pink fit.
Yes, while it seems strange to be concerned about animal welfare for a voyage to the slaughterhouse, it is still cruelty, and in that moral sense an outrage on industrial scale.
But the money continues to talk, and the Nationals will continue to make life easy for exporters so the farmers get their money. Of course, if the farmers are up against coal miners, they’re on their own.
What a twisted world.
I too call BS on The Hon David Littleproud’s rant.
As you say BK, nothing will change, too much at stake.
Last week their was a story about day old chicks being buried alive by council staff after a truck carrying them crashed.
Trucks carrying livestock around the country often crash with horrible results for the animals, hardly rates a mention.
Yet again I ask why the animals must be a live product?
Surely there is a Middle-Eastern market for prime Oz lamb killed here under certified Halal conditions & exported as packaged. This would be an industry guaranteed to provide significantly more jobs than merely a few handlers herding sheep onto a cargo boat for a cruise to hell. Farmers would continue to sell their livestock. Win win.
Killing animals & killing domestic job opportunities. Talk about a double whammy.