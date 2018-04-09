Foxtel boss’ big cricket deal. Lachlan Murdoch is due back in Australia tomorrow morning with a reported expectation that he will have a cricket broadcast contract to approve for the newly merged Foxtel/Fox Sports. The contents and structure of the deal could be career-making or breaking for those concerned in Friday’s bidding farce, described beautifully in the Sydney Morning Herald today.

In some ways this recalls the NRL contract back in 2015, when Nine grabbed the entire broadcast rights to NRL from under the noses of those at Fox Sports, then-run by Patrick Delaney (who is now boss of the merged Foxtel and Fox Sports). Delaney needs a big win to start his reign as the first CEO of the merged pay TV giant, otherwise his will be a short stint (like the man he beat, Peter Tonagh).