Australian government mute on Palestinian deaths
Silence can be deafening.
Apr 9, 2018
Silence can be deafening.
The government continues its silence on Israel’s killing of a further nine Palestinians on Friday at the Gaza border, including journalist Yasser Murtaja who was wearing a press vest when shot by an Israel Defence Force sniper. Nothing from Foreign Minister Julie Bishop, no feeble expression of concern from the Department of Foreign Affairs, which is notionally committed to press freedom around the world; the normally frequent tweets from Australian ambassador Chris Cannan about how wonderful Israel is, strangely paused.
Nor was there any comment on Israel Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman’s insistence that “There are no innocent people in the Gaza Strip. Everyone’s connected to Hamas, everyone gets a salary from Hamas.” It’s only 18 months since Julie Bishop was boasting of meeting with Lieberman to discuss “bilateral cooperation”.
2 thoughts on “Australian government mute on Palestinian deaths”
Any sympathy for the plight of Palestinians isn’t a vote winner, and actually worse than that: it could — for any politician who was prepared to say something — potentially risk themselves as being perceived as being antisemitic.
Interesting to observe that even Crikey “vets” (embargoes) comments regarding Israel (as of 90 seconds ago). On the one hand I am flatted but, on the other, as with the Dept Foreign Affairs, we can’t be to careful with this matter can we?