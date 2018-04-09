Australia cosies up to India despite growing human rights abuses

Over the past two years the intensity and frequency of violence against religious minorities has been escalating in India, a country that recently re-emerged as one Australia’s new best friends.

There has been a highly disturbing increase in lynchings, under the pro-Hindu administration of the nation’s demagogic Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Some are in the name of “(sacred) cow protection”, a uniquely Hindu issue. Violence against Christians in ethnic minority areas has increased too; recently a mob attacked a Catholic hospital compound in Madhya Pradesh including nuns. In short, fear and loathing is in abundance.