Apr 9, 2018

Australia cosies up to India despite growing human rights abuses

Religious minorities are experiencing huge increasing violence in Modi's India, but that doesn't seem to be a deal-breaker for our leaders in Canberra.

Michael Sainsbury — Freelance correspondent in Asia and <em>Little Red Blog</em> Editor

Michael Sainsbury

Freelance correspondent in Asia and Little Red Blog Editor

Over the past two years the intensity and frequency of violence against religious minorities has been escalating in India, a country that recently re-emerged as one Australia’s new best friends.

There has been a highly disturbing increase in lynchings, under the pro-Hindu administration of the nation’s demagogic Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Some are in the name of “(sacred) cow protection”, a uniquely Hindu issue. Violence against Christians in ethnic minority areas has increased too; recently a mob attacked a Catholic hospital compound in Madhya Pradesh including nuns. In short, fear and loathing is in abundance.

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “Australia cosies up to India despite growing human rights abuses

  1. Martin

    India has been a country non-aligned for decades, and so perhaps Trump could do a deal to change this but the price could be too high.

