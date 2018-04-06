The Oz’s innumerate obsession with South African white farmers
Caring more about the suffering of white farmers than that of brown people is pretty much the definition of racism.
Apr 6, 2018
Mauuuuuuurice!
Maurice Newman, the spaced-out cowboy is back in the Oz op-ed pages. And it’s an instant classic, riding to the rescue of white South African farmers, days after the issue was dismissed as an embarrassment to the government and the nation.
4 thoughts on “The Oz’s innumerate obsession with South African white farmers”
Isn’t Dutton’s underlying agenda in bringing the ZA white farmers here to get them to deal with the black African gangs roaming and destroying Melbourne’s suburbia?
Ha! I hadn’t thought of that! Of course, they might go all cane toad on him and start in on the natives, but I suppose that’d just be an added bonus!
It has been said before by others – Dutton just wants to import reliable LNP voters.
Using Sturmbahnfurer DuTTonn’s numbers, should we not importing American school kids as refugees?
A bonus for him importing Afrikaners would be Ex South African Police and B.O.S.S personnel who he could employ in the Grenstruppen (Border Troops), or Detention Centers.