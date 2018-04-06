Sections Menu

Apr 6, 2018

Poll Bludger: Libs’ election hopes hinge on the grey vote

If the Liberals are going to take the fight to Labor at the next federal election, they're going to need to put the grey vote front and centre of their election strategy.

William Bowe — Editor of The Poll Bludger

William Bowe

Editor of The Poll Bludger

As the government prepares a budget that is reportedly set to entice older voters through guarantees on tax rates for superannuation, it is increasingly clear that generational conflict will be a defining motif of the next federal election.

With precious little else going right for it, it comes as no surprise that the Turnbull government should conclude that Labor’s risky gambit on dividend imputation presents too good an opportunity to pass up. This was foreshadowed during the Batman byelection campaign, when some in the government could be heard sharpening their rhetoric in anticipation of a rebuff to Labor and its new showpiece policy.

