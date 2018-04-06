Sections Menu

Federal

Apr 6, 2018

#Libspill lies: the problem of groupthink is on us as much as social media platforms

Fake news about an imminent Dutton Prime Ministership illustrates why social media users are as much to blame as platforms for the deep problems created online.

Bernard Keane — Politics editor

Bernard Keane

Politics editor

Share

#Auspol Twitter got all excited yesterday. A user who claims to be a journalist tweeted that an “L/NP party member” had said there would be a partyroom meeting on Monday and that “reports are Peter Dutton’s staff are working numbers to take the leadership”.

The fact that this was blatantly, verifiably false — apart from anything else, parliament doesn’t sit for another month (as Phil Coorey pointed out) — didn’t stop Twitter users from going berserk. The hashtag #libspill began trending. People demanded street marches to protest against a Dutton Prime Ministership. Others urged Newspoll respondents to give Turnbull a vote of confidence to head off a challenge. Youth news site Pedestrian then ran a piece on the speculation, because “as we all know with these sorts of things, the presence of smoke tends to indicate an imminent fire.” Buzzfeed’s Josh Taylor belted them for it, without luck. After all, the Press Gallery hadn’t told the truth about Barnaby Joyce, so it must be hiding the truth about an imminent Dutton takeover.

Free Trial

Proudly annoying those in power since 2000.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

Popular in Federal

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Leave a comment

Free Trial

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close