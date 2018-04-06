LEAKED: true facts about coal (according to the Monash Forum)

The Monash Forum — a group of 20-odd backbenchers who this week announced they had formed to lobby for taxpayer subsidies for more coal-fired power station — are shrouded in mystery. Who are their members? How far will they go? What’s so good about coal, anyway?

Crikey’s own Ben Pobjie has found himself in possession of their soon-to-be released community information sheet which answers at least one of those questions.