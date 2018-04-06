This is the final installment in a four-part mini-series. Read parts one, two, and three.

Of the websites we’ve profiled over the last couple of days, Independent Australia is a little different. Like Crikey, it’s a member of the Australian Press Council, and of the press gallery. However, editor David Donovan doesn’t agree with our assertion that it’s a “small” site. With hundreds of contributors and 1500 subscribers, Donovan said in a written response to Crikey‘s questions: “We are one of Australia’s most well-read news outlets.”