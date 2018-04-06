‘I didn’t go into journalism to make friends, and I have succeeded’: Independent Australia
David Donovan, editor of Independent Australia has a theory about why mainstream outlets "despise" him: he keeps showing them up.
Apr 6, 2018
This is the final installment in a four-part mini-series. Read parts one, two, and three.
Of the websites we’ve profiled over the last couple of days, Independent Australia is a little different. Like Crikey, it’s a member of the Australian Press Council, and of the press gallery. However, editor David Donovan doesn’t agree with our assertion that it’s a “small” site. With hundreds of contributors and 1500 subscribers, Donovan said in a written response to Crikey‘s questions: “We are one of Australia’s most well-read news outlets.”