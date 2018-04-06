Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

Did the commonwealth games bring home the ratings gold for Seven? Yep — 1.71 million across more than four hours of viewing in the evening and night sessions on Seven’s main channel. But on its 7TWO and 7mate channels an average of another 331,000 watched across the same period. So more than 2 million people watched the games coverage on all of Seven’s channels last night as it again used its three free to air channels to maximise viewing.

In the regions, the Games evening session topped the night with 559,000 viewers, followed by the night session with 473,000, then Seven News with 442,000, Seven News/TT was fourth with 394.000 and ACA was fifth with 356,000.