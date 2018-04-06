Daily Mail responds to court action. Sydney photojournalist Richard Milnes says he is already feeling the effects of suing the Daily Mail for using his images without paying. As we reported yesterday, Milnes has taken the media giant to court in an attempt to recoup money he’s owed for images that appeared in the Daily Mail or its website MailOnline, accessed through an agency that’s since gone bust. Milnes — who makes a significant part of his income from selling photos to the Daily Mail via agencies — told Crikey that a photo agency he now uses to sell his images to outlets including the Daily Mail had been contacted to say the Mail wouldn’t be using his pictures. He said he’d be looking into whether he could increase his damages claim in the matter, due for a directions hearing next month. A Mail spokesman declined to comment.

Facebook privacy investigation. Australia’s privacy commissioner has launched an official investigation into Facebook after it revealed more than 300,000 Australians may have had their private data used. The investigation will look at whether Facebook has breached the Privacy Act. The inquiry comes as the fallout from the Cambridge Analytica scandal continues. Founder Mark Zuckerberg’s apology tour is continuing, telling Vox Media: “We will dig through this hole, but it will take a few years”. His second-in-command Sheryl Sandberg has also come out to apologise, saying she personally had made “mistakes” and the company had been too slow to respond after the data story was revealed.