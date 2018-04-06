Sections Menu

Crikey Worm

Apr 6, 2018

Crikey Worm: AGL resists mounting pressure

Good morning, early birds, and welcome to the new-look Worm. AGL's CEO holds his ground against mounting pressure from the federal government, as well now as the ACCC. Plus, the Commonwealth Bank agrees to repay $26 million to swindled customers. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.

AGL CEO Andy Vesey speaks during a press conference ahead of turning the sod on new 210 Megawatt power station at Torrens Island, South Australia.

TO LIDDELL AVAIL

Embattled energy company AGL will defy pressure from the federal Coalition government to sell or extend the life of its ageing Liddell coal-fired power station, and plans to continue with the 2022 transition of the site to a mixture of gas, batteries, pumped hydro, demand response and renewable energy technologies. 

The Age reports that AGL chief executive Andy Vesey has explained that the much-publicised potential sale of the site to Alinta was limited to a brief and quickly declined expression-of-interest from the smaller rival company. Vesey also explained that while AGL’s plans have drawn political fire, they are the right thing to do in terms of both global warming and shareholder value. That second justification is the focus of a separate criticism from the corporate watchdog, as outlined in The Australian ($) today, which has said that AGL’s transition will not benefit consumers.

