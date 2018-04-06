Sections Menu

Apr 6, 2018

A primer on the economic relationship between Australia and Nauru

A quick glance at Nauru's education, health, defence and broader budgets gives some interesting background to why this small country seems so co-operative.

Charlie Lewis

Charlie Lewis

Journalist

This week Nauru scrapped a treaty with Australia’s High Court — historically the highest court after Nauru’s Supreme Court — and now has no court of appeal. This is bad news for the Nauruan government’s political opponents, as well the asylum seekers still on the island left without an independent court to hear appeals.

This raises the question: why does Nauru keep making decisions that help the Australian government out? We’ve previously kept tabs on the costs of maintaining the detention centres on Manus and Nauru, and considered why it suits Australia to keep certain countries poor and dependent. In the case of Nauru in particular, that’s only the beginning of it.

