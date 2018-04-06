ASIC boss puts the corporate back into corporate regulation

Newly appointed Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC) chairman James Shipton at a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Tuesday, October 17, 2017. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING

If it wasn’t clear before, it should be now: the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) appears to be heading in a very worrying direction under new chairman James Shipton. Primarily, in reverse from the more aggressive stance the regulator belatedly adopted under his predecessor Greg Medcraft after ASIC’s astonishing and systemic regulatory failures in financial regulation were revealed in 2014.

Medcraft was forced to shift ASIC away from its traditional role as polite wrist-slapper for corporate malfeasance because it became clear from the primary example examined by a Senate inquiry into ASIC — that of Commonwealth Financial Planning — what the regulator could not be trusted to regulate. There was a collapse of confidence in ASIC that could only be remedied by a dramatically and visibly more aggressive approach.