Sections Menu

Federal

Apr 6, 2018

ASIC boss puts the corporate back into corporate regulation

The chairman of the corporate regulator says it "stands ready" to do its job but would prefer banks to self-regulate. We've been there, done that, and it failed horribly.

Bernard Keane — Politics editor

Bernard Keane

Politics editor

Share

Newly appointed Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC) chairman James Shipton at a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Tuesday, October 17, 2017. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING

If it wasn’t clear before, it should be now: the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) appears to be heading in a very worrying direction under new chairman James Shipton. Primarily, in reverse from the more aggressive stance the regulator belatedly adopted under his predecessor Greg Medcraft after ASIC’s astonishing and systemic regulatory failures in financial regulation were revealed in 2014.

Medcraft was forced to shift ASIC away from its traditional role as polite wrist-slapper for corporate malfeasance because it became clear from the primary example examined by a Senate inquiry into ASIC — that of Commonwealth Financial Planning — what the regulator could not be trusted to regulate. There was a collapse of confidence in ASIC that could only be remedied by a dramatically and visibly more aggressive approach.

Free Trial

Proudly annoying those in power since 2000.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

Popular in Federal

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Leave a comment

Free Trial

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close