Whitlam shows what happens when Australian leaders don’t toe the line for the US
Crikey readers on Chinese influence in Australia and the Monash group.
Apr 5, 2018
Joe Boswell writes: Re. “Clive Hamilton and his (mildly justified) conspiracy theory” (Wednesday)
Discussing Clive Hamilton’s claim that the USA has never threatened Australia if we didn’t “toe the line”, Bernard Keane says the US never threatened Australia simply because there was never any need; generations of Australian political leaders voluntarily and enthusiastically toed USA’s line.